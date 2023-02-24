Newcomers Facebook group adjusts to Sioux Falls life

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In the Midwest, dealing with the snow is something we have become accustomed to. But with South Dakota’s growing population, many have moved here from regions outside the Midwest.

Adjusting to a new location can be difficult. Add on one of the snowiest winters in a few years and you have an even bigger task for newcomers. Many of them have brought with them a positive outlook and found new community on social media.

The Sioux Falls Newcomers Facebook group was created to help new residents transition by making new friends, finding places to explore, and things to do. Caroline Remillard is a member of this group, and while she’s originally from the UK, she’s since lived in New Mexico, Virginia, and most recently Florida. Of these places, she spent the most time in Virginia. She says that snowstorms here are more manageable than in Virginia.

“It’s not as cold as it is on the east coast because the air’s dry here,” said Remillard. “And I like the fact as well that it’s expected in the Midwest if we have a blizzard, if we have these storms, they say don’t get on the roads, don’t travel, don’t come into work, things close. I like that. It’s not like you’re in a panic.”

Another group member, Jenna Harris, moved from Sand Diego with her family. The biggest adjustment to the weather for her family has been preparation.

“In San Diego, it’s pretty much perfect weather year-round, so I never looked at the forecast until I moved here,” said Harris. “And then making sure we’re up early enough to make sure our driveway is cleared and going through that checklist to make sure my kids have everything they need.”

Moving can be challenging, but there are always positives amidst the change.

“We’ve been able to slow down a little bit living here. My husband and I both had executive positions in San Diego and so we never saw our kids rarely not enough, so we’ve been able to spend a lot more family time and slow down a little bit, reprioritize, and focus on what matters,” said Harris.

“It has been a transition just because of the speed of life, but how refreshing. It makes you slow down, so you have to embrace it,” expressed Remillard.

Another point both women made sure to emphasize in their move was how helpful and involved the community has been. The Facebook group hopes to host more events as soon as the weather allows.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.