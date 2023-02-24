Noem & lawmakers discuss working relationship amid her defeated proposals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem stood before the state legislature proposing an ambitious agenda that “put families first.”

Now, weeks later, much of that agenda has been brought to heel by the legislature.

“The legislature is independent, and over the past couple years, the legislature has exerted its independence from the executive branch more than it did thirty years ago when I worked in state government,” said Michael Card, USD professor emeritus.

Five of Noem’s proposals met relatively quick defeats, the two biggest being to cut the state’s grocery tax and limit land purchases by foreign citizens.

This week, Noem and her team made a last-ditch effort to save the grocery tax when it became clear it would fail.

“The majority leaders in the house and the senate and the speaker pro temp and the president pro temp are important stakeholders. To make what I would call, maybe unfairly, a last-minute attempt to get their support the week of crossover (day) is late,” said Card.

Lawmakers also defeated two paid family leave bills and another that would have created private school education savings accounts for foster children.

Noem addressed her legislative shortcomings shortly after the house appropriations committee defeated Tuesday’s grocery tax bill.

“We are having policy discussions that haven’t happened in this building before, so that is good. Yeah, I was disappointed by the paid family leave policy. Disappointed by people who said they were going to help us champion that then opposed it,” said Noem. “But we have a busy few weeks left. I have a role to play in this and this budget, and we are going to look at what is the best path forward for South Dakota.”

But while it may feel at times that the legislature and Noem are at odds, leadership from both chambers says otherwise.

“I am sure that governor rounds and Daugaard would tell you that major bills of theirs died in legislatures that were controlled predominantly by their party. That is not unique. I think the governor has a better working relationship with the legislature than she might think she does today,” said Schoenbeck.

