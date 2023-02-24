Pours at 4:00, Blind Butcher Brewing Company

Avera Medical Minute
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In 2020, at the height of the pandemic, a family in northwest Iowa starting making their own beer as a hobby. But those efforts turned serious when the owners of the Blind Butcher Brewing Company found a cause worth fighting for.

This summer, the brewery will host its annual “Race to Cure Vision Loss” on Saturday, June 10.

The race is a four-mile run or walk around the brewery in Inwood. The cost is $35 with proceeds going toward the University of Iowa Institute for Vision Research.

Registration details can be found here.

