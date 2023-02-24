Avera Medical Minute
Skyforce rally past Mexico City

Force rally in second half to win 118-109
Sioux Falls wins 118-109
By Zach Borg and Nick Robinson
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Skyforce defeated the Mexico City Capitanes 119-108 on Thursday night in the first ever matchup between the two organizations at the Sanford Pentagon.

Justin Champagnie and Mychal Mulder combined for 42 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in the Skyforce’s (12-9) fifth-straight home victory. It marks the second home winning streak of five-plus games this season.

Mexico City (14-7) shot 52.6 percent from deep in the first half (10-19 3PA). Alfonzo McKinnie and Skylar Mays tallied 29 points between the two of them to help the Capitanes take a 60-52 lead at intermission.

Sioux Falls trailed 70-56 at the 9:12 mark of the third quarter. Behind 18 points from Champagnie and Mulder, the Skyforce would go on to finish the period on a 31-12 run (35-22 advantage in the third quarter) and take an 87-82 lead with 12 minutes left.

The Force shot 52.2 percent from the field (12-23 FGA) and 57.1 percent from deep (4-7 3PA) in the fourth period. They held Mexico City to just 33.3 percent from beyond the arc (3-9 3PA) and built a lead by as much as 14 points in the final frame.

Jamaree Bouyea contributed 17 points on 7-13 FGA, nine assists and seven rebounds (game high plus-14 plus-minus). The bench trio of Kadeem Jack, Sam Thompson and Marcus Garrett tallied 34 points 11-21 FGA, 18 rebounds and a plus-17 plus-minus to round out top performers. Sioux Falls moves to 6-2 in the regular season when outscoring the opponent’s bench.

McKinnie finished with 28 points, while Mays had 24 points and 11 rebounds. Kenneth Faried chipped in 12 points and 19 rebounds in the loss for the Capitanes.

The Skyforce travels to face the Oklahoma City Blue (8-14) on Tuesday at 11:00AM CST from the Paycom Center. Mexico City hosts the Ontario Clippers (11-9) on Sunday at 6:00 PM CST.

