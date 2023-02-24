South Dakota Services for the Deaf announce name change

Avera Medical Minute
By Dakota News Now staff
Feb. 24, 2023
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, Gov. Noem signed Senate Bill 37 into law, officially updating the name of the South Dakota School for the Deaf to South Dakota Services for the Deaf (SDSD).

The Board of Regents said in their press release- the name revision better reflects the programming and activities SDSD currently provides.

“As an all-outreach program, we wanted a name that showcases our mission and helps clarify what we do,” said SDSD Superintendent Kim Wadsworth. “We are partners in education for children who are deaf and hard of hearing, and we serve students in their homes and local school programs across South Dakota.”

Established in 1880, SDSD has served as a resource by providing informed, evidence-based consultation to families, schools, and educational teams for generations.

“The name update of South Dakota Services for the Deaf comes at a time where SDSD is growing and strong,” said South Dakota Board of Regents Executive Director Brian Maher. “The outreach, audiology, and student evaluation programs across the state will continue to thrive.”

SDSD is and will continue to be, devoted to delivering specialized educational services and resources for South Dakota children who are deaf and hard of hearing, leading to their full and active participation.

