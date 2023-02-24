‘Stroll Sioux Falls’ recruiting events coming

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two “Stroll Sioux Falls” recruiting and hiring events are planned for March.

The events are hosted by the Department of Labor and Regulation Sioux Falls Job Service at the Sioux Falls Job Service office.

Event details

The first event is on March 2, and the second is on March 16, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Business partners for the March 2 event include First Premier Bankcard, Harvard Integrations, Kwik Kerb, Trail Ridge, and Fleet Farm.

Business partners for the March 16 event include DakotAbilities, Short Staffed, United Ground Express, Journey Group, and Cimarron Label.

The “Stroll Sioux Falls” event is designed to allow job seekers the opportunity to visit, apply, and possibly receive a confidential interview with one or more businesses in one location.

“Participating businesses can build brand awareness, find an untapped pool of qualified candidates, benefit from face-to-face interaction with potential employees, and save time and money finding qualified employees.”

The Sioux Falls Job Service office is located at 811 E. 10th St. in Sioux Falls.

Preparation for the event

Individuals should bring a resume and be prepared to interview for open positions in which they may be interested, says the Department of Labor and Regulation.

Interested individuals needing help with a resume or cover letter before the event can call the Sioux Falls Job Service office at 605-367-5300 to speak with a job advisor.

To view open positions before the event, visit southdakotaworks.org.

Businesses interested in participating in future events should contact the Sioux Falls Job Service office.

This event will be hosted on the first and third Thursdays of every month and is available at no cost to businesses or job seekers. The next scheduled events will take place on April 6 and April 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sioux Falls Job Service office.

