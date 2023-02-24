Avera Medical Minute
Ukraine native looks back at the war over the past year

By Cordell Wright
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have sat down with Viktor Voznyuk four times over the past year to learn more about how the conflict has impacted him and his family. As a native Ukrainian who still has many personal ties, this war has weighed heavily on his heart.

“I believe we have to win this war. We did not choose it, but we have to win it,” Voznyuk said.

On Feb. 24, 2022, Russian forces crossed the border, and the war with Ukraine began.

“I remember anger first, just indignation and anger,” Voznyuk said.

Last week, Vice President Kamala Harris declared that Russia has committed crimes against humanity, and Viktor has heard stories from those he is close to within Ukraine that would echo her sentiment.

”They’re raping women, young girls, old women, children. As a man and a father, this angers me. We have to prosecute them, all of them,” Voznyuk said.

Since our first visit, Voznyuk’s wife has wished to remain anonymous for fear of the safety of her family who still live there.

Sadly, his wife’s younger sister, a mother of six, has passed away.

”They ended up in the remote village in the Kyiv region, but there was a bombing night when the Russians launched so many missiles on Kyiv. All of her children were there. So, of course, it was too emotional for her, and her heart conditions worsened, and there was not enough time to get to the hospital,” Voznyuk said.

Voznyuk still hopes that soon his country will see peace.

“Beautiful to say, but hard to achieve on the ground. Peace without mentioning, there must be just peace. There must be justice,” Voznyuk said.

Through the pain brought on by the violence and the losses over this last year, Voznyuk still holds a strong sense of pride.

”My home country is a fighting nation and is still fighting and will be fighting, but I’m also proud of America. Americans, you guys are leading. I just love you,” Voznyuk said.

Voznyuk mentioned continued support is necessary to win the war, and one thing specifically that Ukrainian forces need right now is air defense systems to prevent future bombings on their energy infrastructure.

