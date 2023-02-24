Weather can’t stop State Wrestling from beginning in Rapid City
Highlights from the opening day of action
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A massive winter storm halted most everything in South Dakota on Thursday.
Except the SDHSAA State Wrestling Tournament.
Grapplers from across South Dakota made it to Rapid City before the bad weather began to set in on Wednesday and were ready to go Thursday morning at the Monument. Click on the video viewer above for day one highlights from the boys Class A and B meets as well as the girls tournament! Team standings are below.
The traditional individual tournament continues tomorrow with semifinal matches at 9:00 AM MST and championship matches at 6:00 PM CST.
The State Duals Tournament will be on a Saturday with a rolling schedule. Quarterfinals start at 11:00 AM MST. Semifinal will follow 15 minutes after the conclusion of quarterfinal duals with the championships scheduled for 4:00 PM MST.
SDHSAA STATE WRESTLING TEAM STANDINGS
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.