Weather looking better for the weekend in South Dakota

SD
SD(Dakota News Now)
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:24 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wind Chill Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories are in effect until 10 a.m. Feels-like temperatures will be in the -20s to -30s this morning.

Heading into Friday afternoon, we’re tracking a quick-moving light burst of snow to move in and mainly impact the central and eastern parts of the area. A few tenths of an inch of new snow will be possible to around an inch in isolated areas. Saturday we’ll begin to rebound with highs warming up into the teens and 20s and then by Sunday practically all of us will be in the 30s. Sunday night, some light rain will move in, mainly in the eastern parts of the region.

Overall, next week is looking rather quiet right now and at least warmer than these last few days have been. Precipitation chances return for Tuesday and Wednesday in the form of some more snow, and then temperatures will remain mainly below normal.

