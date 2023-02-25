Feeding South Dakota faces challenges distributing food

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Feeding South Dakota held two mobile food distributions in Sioux Falls on Saturday, but earlier in the week it was unclear whether they would be able to continue with the distributions or not.

With rising prices at the grocery store, many families are relying on Feeding South Dakota to help get them food at mobile food distributions like the one held this morning at Ransom Church.

In the past year, Feeding South Dakota has seen nearly a 30 percent increase in people utilizing their mobile food distribution program, and that’s just one of many programs they offer.

Inflation and slow supply chains have both caused an increased demand for their services as well as difficulties for Feeding South Dakota to even receive food to hand out. They’ve also seen a decrease in donated food items.

“That has been something that hasn’t been as readily been accessible in the past year and so that means we’re purchasing items,” said Stacey Andernacht, Marketing and Communication Director for Feeding SD. “And that impacts our budget greatly when we have to do that, but it’s the work that we need to do to make sure we can fulfil our mission and help people put the right food on the tables.”

The challenges they’ve had getting food in the past year have been amplified by the strong winter storms in the state. They schedule 120 distributions across the state per month, but the winter storms caused many to be cancelled or postponed. Rural areas feel the impact the most.

“With the food supplies, they really count on that. And when you have to cancel that because the roads are impassable or the weather just isn’t safe, not just for our staff, but also the volunteers and the people coming to receive food, that really can cause an even bigger struggle,” expressed Andernacht.

Feeding South Dakota encourages people to get involved by volunteering and donating, but also to utilize their services if you’re in need.

“You know, when people don’t have to wonder where their next meal will come from, it helps them thrive,” said Andernacht.

Even with all the challenges, Feeding South Dakota was still able to help out over 75 families Saturday morning and even more in the afternoon.

