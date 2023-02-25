Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Individual champions crowned at SDHSAA State Wrestling Tournaments

Individual champions were crowned Friday night for wrestlers across South Dakota.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Individual champions were crowned Friday night for wrestlers across South Dakota. The SDSHAA State Wrestling Tournament ended it’s second day with new champions and overall team titles.

In Class “A”, Brandon Valley took the top spot as a team, followed by Watertown and Pierre in second and third, respectively. Sturgis Brown and Harrisburg rounded out the top five.

SDSHAA State Wrestling Tournament Class "A" Results.
SDSHAA State Wrestling Tournament Class "A" Results.(Dakota News Now)

In Class B”, Canton continued it’s winning ways with another state title. Winner Area followed up in second place, and Philip Area in third. Custer and McCook Central/Montrose rounded out the top five.

SDHSAA State Wrestling Tournament Class "B" Results.
SDHSAA State Wrestling Tournament Class "B" Results.(Dakota News Now)

Finally in the overall Girls tournament, Pierre took the team top spot. Canton took second, with Spearfish taking third. Lakota Tech and Rapid City Stevens took fourth and fifth, respectively.

SDHSAA State Wrestling Tournament Girls overall results.
SDHSAA State Wrestling Tournament Girls overall results.(Dakota News Now)

The Team Dual Meet Tournaments will kick off Saturday in Rapid City.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Despite the demotion order in place, the city continued to approve building permit applications...
Judge rules 28-day stay for Sioux Falls mansion set for demolition
The Sioux Falls Police Department announced a 13-year-old girl who was reported...
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old girl found
SD House passes largest tax cut in state history
The storm has cleared the area.
South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota experience significant snowfall totals
Responders are on scene of a gas explosion in Madison, South Dakota.
Updated: Snow delays responders on scene of gas explosion in Madison

Latest News

Sioux Falls Washington is proving hard to beat at home, with a 46-35 win over Rapid City...
Sioux Falls Washington takes late season win over Rapid City Stevens
Sioux Falls Washington takes late season win over Rapid City Stevens
Individual champions crowned at SDHSAA State Wrestling Tournaments
Both South Dakota and South Dakota State enter into their final regular season games knowing...
South Dakota and South Dakota State enter final regular season games