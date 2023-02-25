Individual champions crowned at SDHSAA State Wrestling Tournaments

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Individual champions were crowned Friday night for wrestlers across South Dakota. The SDSHAA State Wrestling Tournament ended it’s second day with new champions and overall team titles.

In Class “A”, Brandon Valley took the top spot as a team, followed by Watertown and Pierre in second and third, respectively. Sturgis Brown and Harrisburg rounded out the top five.

SDSHAA State Wrestling Tournament Class "A" Results. (Dakota News Now)

In Class B”, Canton continued it’s winning ways with another state title. Winner Area followed up in second place, and Philip Area in third. Custer and McCook Central/Montrose rounded out the top five.

SDHSAA State Wrestling Tournament Class "B" Results. (Dakota News Now)

Finally in the overall Girls tournament, Pierre took the team top spot. Canton took second, with Spearfish taking third. Lakota Tech and Rapid City Stevens took fourth and fifth, respectively.

SDHSAA State Wrestling Tournament Girls overall results. (Dakota News Now)

The Team Dual Meet Tournaments will kick off Saturday in Rapid City.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.