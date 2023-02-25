Avera Medical Minute
No injuries in North Dakota train derailment

Burlington train derailment
Burlington train derailment(KFYR-TV)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - Several cars from a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train derailed between the towns of Burlington and Des Lacs in North Dakota this morning.

The Burlington rural fire chief says crews were dispatched around 3:45 a.m. CST to the scene.

Firefighters along with crews from BNSF worked in below-zero temperatures to clear the scene.

A spokesperson for the railway says that seven cars left the tracks, but all remained upright.

No injuries were reported, and nothing leaked or spilled from the cars.

Residents of South Dakota and Minnesota are keeping their eyes on a proposed merger of two...
Sanford-Fairview Merger: Employee, healthcare questions
