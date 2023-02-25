No injuries in North Dakota train derailment

BURLINGTON, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - Several cars from a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train derailed between the towns of Burlington and Des Lacs in North Dakota this morning.

The Burlington rural fire chief says crews were dispatched around 3:45 a.m. CST to the scene.

Firefighters along with crews from BNSF worked in below-zero temperatures to clear the scene.

A spokesperson for the railway says that seven cars left the tracks, but all remained upright.

No injuries were reported, and nothing leaked or spilled from the cars.

