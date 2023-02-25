Northern State Men’s Basketball riding high entering NSIC Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The quarterfinals of the NSIC Tournament kick off Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon. After an up-and-down year last year for the Northern State Men’s basketball team, Saul Phillips and his group are back right where they want to be at the top of the standings.

The Wolves went 19-3 in the regular season to win the conference title, and they’re loaded with talent. Senior Sam Masten was named North Division Player of the Year and first conference team, while Jacksen Moni and Jordan Belka made first and second conference teams respectively.

Phillips for his part was named Coach of the Year. He said this year’s team not only has the skill set to make a run at the conference tournament title, but all-around they’ve been solid mentally as well. He said just like a sponge, this Northern State team is quick to learn in game planning and making adjustments during games.

“Absorbs everything a coach says and applies it. It’s one thing to be on the same page and understand what you’re trying to do. It’s another thing to implement those things. This is a very high basketball-IQ group, I guess that’s spongy enough for me.” Phillips said.

The top-seeded Wolves will take on the Beavers of Minot State Saturday at 4:30 at the Sanford Pentagon. Locally, Sioux Falls will play the late game Sunday night against Minnesota State University Moorhead at 7:00. In the Women’s bracket, Augustana will face off against Northern State Sunday morning at 11:00. The winner will advance to play either Minnesota Duluth or Concordia St. Paul. And on the other side of the bracket, Southwest Minnesota State has a date with St. Cloud State Sunday afternoon at 1:30.

