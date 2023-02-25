Avera Medical Minute
Pedestrian fatally struck by snowplow in Minnesota

By KTTC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC/Gray News) – Police say a woman was struck and killed by a snowplow in Minnesota Friday morning.

The woman, identified by police as 69-year-old Linda Rud, was walking alone in Rochester when she was struck by a plow that was backing up, according to Minnesota State Patrol.

Rochester police reported officers on the scene confirmed her death.

The plow involved was owned and operated by the City of Rochester.

The city employee involved in the incident has been identified as 32-year-old Jordan Dohrmann. He has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Minnesota State Patrol did a commercial vehicle inspection on the snowplow during their investigation. They reopened the road upon completing their investigation of the scene.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton gave a statement about the incident on Friday.

“The City of Rochester wishes to convey its deepest sympathies to the deceased’s loved ones,” she said.

Minnesota State Patrol continues to investigate the incident.

