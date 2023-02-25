Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Police: 2 dead, 11 cyclists hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck in Arizona

Arizona authorities say a pickup truck crashed into multiple cyclists, killing two of them Saturday morning. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Peter Valencia and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Two cyclists are dead and 11 others are seriously hurt after a crash on a busy Arizona highway.

KPHO reports the collision happened near the Cotton Lane Bridge in Goodyear around 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Emergency crews described the victims as having “very serious injuries.”

Early reports indicated 10 ambulances were called to the scene. Goodyear police said that one cyclist, a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, while a second rider died at the hospital.

Authorities said the crash involved a pickup truck and multiple bicyclists.

Goodyear police the driver, identified only as a man, stayed at the scene and was cooperating with them.

Fire officials confirmed crews were treating multiple people injured at the crash scene with 11 others sent to area hospitals.

Police said it wasn’t immediately clear if speed or impairment were factors in the crash as the collision remains under investigation.

Multiple traffic closures were in place while the crash scene remained active.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Despite the demotion order in place, the city continued to approve building permit applications...
Judge rules 28-day stay for Sioux Falls mansion set for demolition
Individual champions were crowned Friday night for wrestlers across South Dakota.
Individual champions crowned at SDHSAA State Wrestling Tournaments
The Sioux Falls Police Department announced a 13-year-old girl who was reported...
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old girl found
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
A couple in Texas turned six grain silos into the area's newest boutique Airbnb.
Couple turns grain silos into boutique Airbnb

Latest News

The world’s largest 501 dart tournament wrapped up on Saturday at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall in...
Largest dart tournament in the world takes place in Sioux Falls
The world’s largest 501 dart tournament wrapped up on Saturday at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall in...
Largest dart tournament in the world takes place in Sioux Falls
The event featured a community resource fair with service providers including the Children’s...
Augustana University hosts domestic violence awareness forum
The event featured a community resource fair with service providers including the Children’s...
Augustana University hosts domestic violence awareness forum
With rising prices at the grocery store, many families are relying on Feeding South Dakota to...
Feeding South Dakota faces challenges distributing food