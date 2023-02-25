SFFR reminding residents to clear snow around fire hydrants

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After the recent snowfall, the City of Sioux Falls is reminding residents to remove snow that has piled up around fire hydrants.

Fire rescue officials recommend clearing out at least three feet of snow.

“Not only does it help us with our firefighting efforts, but it really speeds up the process as far as us getting water to the fire and helping us with those efforts,” said Captain Travis Willert of the Sioux Falls Fire Rescue.

Willert says the best time to remove the snow is within 48 hours after snowfall while the snow is still fresh and easier to shovel.

