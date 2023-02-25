South Dakota and South Dakota State enter final regular season games

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Both South Dakota and South Dakota State enter into their final regular season games knowing what they need to do to prepare for the Summit League Tournament.

The South Dakota Coyote’s men’s basketball team lost their penultimate regular season game to Oral Roberts, falling to the Golden Eagles 82-70. With one game left in the season and on a five game losing streak, the Coyotes move on to face Kansas City at home Saturday night. But head coach Eric Peterson said the loss to Oral Roberts shows the team has made improvements over the past couple of weeks especially against the top team in the league, and they’ll need everything they have headed into the Summit League Tournament.

“I’m proud of our guys for competing. There’s no moral victories, obviously. But we’re significantly better than we have been, and we need to keep that momentum going in the UMKC game.” Peterson said.

Meanwhile up north, South Dakota State picked up a win against Kansas City at home 73-50. Sitting in second place in the Summit League, the Jackrabbits have won seven straight and are 8-2 out of their last ten. Head Coach Eric Henderson said following the game that while he doesn’t believe this is the best basketball that the team can play, it’s still a solid performance headed into their last regular season game.

“I know we play Oral Roberts on Saturday, but tomorrow we’re going to try to put together the best plan we can to beat those guys. And that’s how we’ve approached games, seasons ever since I’ve been the head coach.” Henderson said.

South Dakota and South Dakota State will face off against their final regular season opponents Saturday. Currently seventh in the standings, the Coyotes will take on Kansas City in Vermillion, while the second-ranked Jackrabbits face off against Oral Roberts in a 1-2 matchup.

Over on the Women’s side of the Summit League, top-of-the-standings South Dakota State is on the road in Tulsa, Oklahoma to play Oral Roberts Saturday afternoon. At the same time, fourth-ranked South Dakota will be in Missouri to take on Kansas City.

