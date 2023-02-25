Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

South Dakota and South Dakota State enter final regular season games

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Both South Dakota and South Dakota State enter into their final regular season games knowing what they need to do to prepare for the Summit League Tournament.

The South Dakota Coyote’s men’s basketball team lost their penultimate regular season game to Oral Roberts, falling to the Golden Eagles 82-70. With one game left in the season and on a five game losing streak, the Coyotes move on to face Kansas City at home Saturday night. But head coach Eric Peterson said the loss to Oral Roberts shows the team has made improvements over the past couple of weeks especially against the top team in the league, and they’ll need everything they have headed into the Summit League Tournament.

“I’m proud of our guys for competing. There’s no moral victories, obviously. But we’re significantly better than we have been, and we need to keep that momentum going in the UMKC game.” Peterson said.

Meanwhile up north, South Dakota State picked up a win against Kansas City at home 73-50. Sitting in second place in the Summit League, the Jackrabbits have won seven straight and are 8-2 out of their last ten. Head Coach Eric Henderson said following the game that while he doesn’t believe this is the best basketball that the team can play, it’s still a solid performance headed into their last regular season game.

“I know we play Oral Roberts on Saturday, but tomorrow we’re going to try to put together the best plan we can to beat those guys. And that’s how we’ve approached games, seasons ever since I’ve been the head coach.” Henderson said.

South Dakota and South Dakota State will face off against their final regular season opponents Saturday. Currently seventh in the standings, the Coyotes will take on Kansas City in Vermillion, while the second-ranked Jackrabbits face off against Oral Roberts in a 1-2 matchup.

Over on the Women’s side of the Summit League, top-of-the-standings South Dakota State is on the road in Tulsa, Oklahoma to play Oral Roberts Saturday afternoon. At the same time, fourth-ranked South Dakota will be in Missouri to take on Kansas City.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sioux Falls Police Department announced a 13-year-old girl who was reported...
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old girl found
SD House passes largest tax cut in state history
The storm has cleared the area.
South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota experience significant snowfall totals
Responders are on scene of a gas explosion in Madison, South Dakota.
Updated: Snow delays responders on scene of gas explosion in Madison
Despite the demotion order in place, the city continued to approve building permit applications...
Judge rules 28-day stay for Sioux Falls mansion set for demolition

Latest News

After an up-and-down year last year for NSU, Saul Phillips and his group are back right where...
Northern State Men’s Basketball riding high entering NSIC Tournament
2023 SDHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at the Monument in Rapid City
Weather can’t stop State Wrestling from beginning in Rapid City
SDSU's Matt Dentlinger dunks during the Jackrabbits win over Kansas City
SDSU suffocates Kansas City
USD Women overwhelm Oral Roberts 101-57 with 5 in double figures
Oral Roberts soars past South Dakota