Ukrainian community gathers in prayer for an end to war

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s now been a year since the Russian invasion in Ukraine began and Ukrainian people around the world are fasting and praying for an end to the war.

In Sioux Falls, friends and family from Ukraine gathered on Friday at the home of Regina Dumansky Brunz to sing Ukrainian folk songs, spend time in prayer and to simply be together.

Since we last caught up with Regina and her cousin Tanya reuniting last May, things still have been tough. Tanya has been able to get refugee visas for her and her children to stay in Connecticut. Regina and her father travelled to Poland last summer to work at a Ukrainian refugee camp.

They were so close, yet so far away from their loved ones across the border.

“My family that’s still in Ukraine has largely learned to live with a new normal,” expressed Regina. “They go to school, they go to work, they go to church, but as soon as the sirens turn on everyone runs for the bunker or finds a safe space. Although, I hear that many people have just gotten really numb to it, they don’t even respond anymore when the sirens go off.”

Regina says that while the Ukrainian people want the war to end, they don’t want any resolution other than Ukraine’s freedom and sovereignty.

“We’re not asking for a negotiation because if Ukraine stops defending, there’s no Ukraine left. But if Russia stops aggressing, there is no war,” Regina said.

Reflecting on the past year, she says that the world is finding out Russia’s true character.

“Russia has really shown it’s true face in the way that it’s gone about in such a ruthless and inhumane war, like recently abducting hundreds of Ukrainian children,” said Regina. “A lot of the time I just try to stay dissociated because a year into it, it just wears you down. But when I think about those children, you know, the faces and thinking about my own children.”

The Ukrainian people are grateful to those who stand by them and are hoping more will do so.

“I think it has become undeniably clear who the aggressor is and undeniably clear where the world needs to stand,” Regina expressed.

Regina and her family still long for the time when they can go back to Ukraine to see friends and family back home.

In a statement, Tanya reflected on the past year and the hardships she and her people have been through.

“Today we mark the 1st Anniversary of the day when Russia attacked peaceful Ukraine. It’s been long 365 days of tears, pain, undesired changes in our lives, losses, but victories at the same time. Ukrainians are united like never before, resilient and brave to fight against Russia. Ukrainians made the whole world admire their courage. Unfortunately, many of my friends lost their loved ones, many are at the front defending our country now, my colleague’s husband is still a POW. There is no family in Ukraine which hasn’t been affected by this war. Millions had to leave everything behind.. But we keep fighting and doing everything possible to bring our victory!

I want to thank all countries who support us, especially the States. Only together united we will overcome this pure evil. Now I am in the States, adjusting to a new life here. We have met incredible, generous and welcoming people here. But I believe there will be time very soon when we will be able to go back to our lovely Ukraine, our HOME.”

