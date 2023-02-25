Avera Medical Minute
Valentine road construction project ahead of schedule

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Despite a snowy winter, Valentine city leaders are making great progress on upgrading a main road within the community.

The section of US Highway 83 was one of Nebraska’s oldest. While some maintenance has been needed, city leaders are also in the process of adding some fixtures to help liven the area.

“Main street is going to take on a whole new look,” Valentine Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dean Jacobs said. “We’ve got the bump out curve, we’ve got places where there can be some foliage, so there’s going to be some trees on main street just improving the entire look of main street up and down with new sidewalks. the new street goes building-to-building so it’s all going to be brand new.”

The road has not received any major construction since the 1930s, and should be complete by fall this year.

