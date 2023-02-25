Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting Friday night

Sergeant Bluff, Iowa (KTIV) - Three people suffered gunshot wounds Friday night following a shooting in rural Woodbury County.

The scene is near the intersection of 220th Street and Buchanan Avenue just southeast of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa.

According to law enforcement, they were called to the scene just before 7pm where they found three adults suffering from gunshot wounds. All three were taken to area hospitals and there is no word on their conditions.

”We’re not going to be able to provide a lot right now. I can tell you at 6:47 p.m. tonight, we got a 911 call saying that they needed cops at the scene. When we got here, we found 3 adults that were injured. It looks to be possible gunshot wounds. We’ve transported to area hospitals. No word on how they’re doing. So, and we wouldn’t release anything if we did. We’re so fresh into this investigation. We’re still trying to piece together what’s going on,” said Chief Deputy Tony Wingert of the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office

Chief Deputy Wingert says there is no risk to the public, but no one has been detained. They are also waiting on receiving search warrants.

The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Sergeant Bluff Police Department, Sioux City Fire and Rescue, Wings Air, and Sergeant Bluff Fire.

This incident is still under investigation. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.