Armed robbery reported at a Le Mars coffee shop

Security camera captures Le Mars coffee shop robbery suspect
Security camera captures Le Mars coffee shop robbery suspect(Le Mars Police Department)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Le Mars, Iowa (KTIV) The Le Mars police department is investigating an armed robbery that happened this morning around 8:45 A.M. at the Brew Coffee Shop located at 346 Plymouth St SW.

The Le Mars police are looking for a suspect described as an Hispanic male wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with a white bandana covering his face. Police say the suspect displayed a firearm and left with a underdetermined amount of cash.

Please contact the Le Mars Police Department at 712-546-4113 or Plymouth County Crime Stoppers at 712-548-4968 with any information you may have on this crime.

