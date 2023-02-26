Augustana University hosts domestic violence awareness forum

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana University hosted a domestic violence awareness forum in the Humanities Center on Saturday.

The event featured a community resource fair with service providers including the Children’s Home for Shelter and Family Safety, The Compass Center, the Link Triage Center and more.

Leslie Morgan Steiner, a New York Times bestselling author, was the keynote speaker.

“My message today is about how prevalent domestic violence is, that it affects every community, every income level, every educational level and every religion,” said Morgan. “Domestic violence doesn’t look or sound or present in any way that people think it’s going to. So I’m here to destroy myths and misconceptions about domestic violence.”

Organizers say the event is a great way to showcase providers to those who need service and don’t know where to go.

The forum was originally scheduled for Thursday, but was rescheduled due to weather conditions.

