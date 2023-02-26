Avera Medical Minute
Brandon Valley & Canton boys, Pierre girls all defend State Wrestling Championships

2nd straight for Governor girls, third straight A crown for Lynx, sixth consecutive B title for C-Hawks
Traditional SDHSAA State Meet Wraps up
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The traditional SDHSAA State Wrestling Tournament came to a close at the same time as our sportscast last night before the official announcement of the new team champions.

Although in the end the top squads are no stranger to the top of the podium.

In Class A Brandon Valley won their third consecutive championship, totaling 208.5 points with Watertown in second at 184.5. The Lynx had five individuals win titles. Navarro Schunke and Alex Mentzer each completed perfect seasons with Schunke winning his fourth straight state title. And our reigning Karl’s TV & Appliance Athletes of the Week, the four Oehme brothers, all made the finals, with seniors Trason and Jordon and junior Trevon taking home championships.

The run of dominance in Class B for Canton is even more impressive, with the C-Hawks claiming their sixth consecutive team title with 163.5 total points, 37 better than runner up Winner. Ayson Rice, Tanner Meyers and Traun Cook were Canton’s individual champions with Meyers 7-4 victory in putting a cap on a 48-0 senior season to earn his second state title. This is the seventh team title in eight years for the C-Hawks.

Finally the second ever girls state wrestling meet looked exactly the same at the top as the first, with Pierre defending their championship and CAnton finishing second. Ciara McFarling the lone individual champion for the Govs.

Click on the video viewer for highlights courtesy SD PB!

Dual championship Saturday wrapped up the weekend.

