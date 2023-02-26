Coyotes clobber KC to lock up sixth seed at Summit League Tournament

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With a chance to avoid the play-in games of the Summit League Tournament, the South Dakota mens basketball team played perhaps their best game of the season and will go into the postseason with some momentum.

USD led from wire-to-wire on Senior Night against Kansas City to defeat the Kangaroos 82-48 on Saturday in Vermillion.

The Coyotes, who finished 12-18 overall and 7-11 in league play, clinched the sixth seed in next week’s Summit League Tournament in Sioux Falls. They will play North Dakota State a week from tomorrow in the Denny Sanford Premier Center at 8:30 PM.

Tasos Kamateros scored a game-high 24 points. Kruz Perrott-Hunt added 21 and Mason Archambault added 10.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

