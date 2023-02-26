Avera Medical Minute
Coyotes clobber KC to lock up sixth seed at Summit League Tournament

USD wins on Senior Night 82-48
USD locks up sixth seed in Summit Tournament with 82-48 win
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:29 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With a chance to avoid the play-in games of the Summit League Tournament, the South Dakota mens basketball team played perhaps their best game of the season and will go into the postseason with some momentum.

USD led from wire-to-wire on Senior Night against Kansas City to defeat the Kangaroos 82-48 on Saturday in Vermillion.

The Coyotes, who finished 12-18 overall and 7-11 in league play, clinched the sixth seed in next week’s Summit League Tournament in Sioux Falls. They will play North Dakota State a week from tomorrow in the Denny Sanford Premier Center at 8:30 PM.

Tasos Kamateros scored a game-high 24 points. Kruz Perrott-Hunt added 21 and Mason Archambault added 10.

