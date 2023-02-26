JDRF South Dakota grateful as community answers call for help

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One year ago, JDRF South Dakota had been decimated by cuts as a result of the pandemic. It was literally a one-woman operation who was volunteering to get the organization back up and running. Tonight, she is no longer alone in her efforts to increase community awareness and involvement for the Type One Diabetes community.

It has been a process to rebuild JDRF South Dakota. The outreach group helps families with kids who have been diagnosed with Type One Diabetes. The re-building began with Jessi Buer of DeSmet, whose older brother and niece are Type One Diabetics. Last year, on her own, she planned the annual fundraising walk held in Sioux Falls. But she would need help if she wanted to do more.

“I’m hopeful. It feels really good. It feels like I’m 50 pounds lighter. Just to have the help to get to the walk that our Type Ones deserve.”, said Buer.

The recruitment process began last October with a community awareness meeting and a general call for help. It led to numerous volunteers making the decision to join the cause. Among them, Darcy Dunker-Muller...who also has Type One Diabetics in her family and says this area needs a stronger JDRF.

“I’m honored to be a part of it. It’s something I’ve actually participated with in this past and with two nieces that have Type One It’s near and dear to my heart and I love that we can come together and help support Jessi in what she’s doing.”, said Dunker-Muller.

Also part of the cause, former Sioux Falls area state lawmaker Bill Peterson, who chairs the JDRF South Dakota fundraising committee. One year ago, there was no fundraising committee.

“I think that this corporate community in Sioux Falls from my personal experience has always been very generous, always been willing to step up and support causes that touch their heart.”, said Peterson.

And like Jessi and DARCY, Bill also has a personal reason for stepping up and getting involved.

“I had a cousin who recently passed away from Diabetes related illnesses. He was diagnosed when he was five years old. He lived to be 50. and I saw the struggles that he went through.”, said Peterson.

A year ago, Jessi Buer didn’t have any help planning the future of JDRF South Dakota.

Now she does and she says she is more than grateful that there are people in this community who not only heard a call for help but then took action to do something about it.

“The people that are helping are great people. And they just want to help and they all have a little connection somehow. They can understand. They can empathize.” , said Buer.

If you would like to register a team for the upcoming JDRF South Dakota One Walk on Saturday, June 3rd, you can click here.

