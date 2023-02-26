Avera Medical Minute
Largest dart tournament in the world takes place in Sioux Falls

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The world’s largest 501 dart tournament wrapped up on Saturday at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall in Sioux Falls.

Over 3,000 participants gathered to battle it out to be named champion.

Taking place in the heart of winter, the state tournament has a history of battling snowstorms. This year was no exception, with portions of South Dakota receiving more than a foot of snow. That had little impact on turnout, as the players are more than willing to show up early to make sure they don’t miss out on the fun.

“We actually came down a day early, left about 4:00 p.m. to get to Sioux Falls by about 8:30,” said Roscoe resident Nick Scarborough. “We had fairly decent roads until the interstate, then it got a little tough. Slower going, but we made it.”

This is the 38th year of the team tournament and the 28th year for singles and doubles.

“I met a lot of great people, had a lot of fun,” said Scarborough. “My family is here shooting on my team and we sure enjoy it. It’s been a blast and I hope to continue coming again.”

The event will head across the state to take place in Rapid City next year.

