NSIC QUARTERFINALS: Northern men avoid upset against Minot State

Down at half Wolves win 65-60
Defeat Minot State 65-60 in quarterfinals
By Zach Borg and NSU Athletics
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:39 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It is on to the semifinals for the No. 18 Northern State University men’s basketball team. The Wolves battled with Minot State for the second straight game, coming away with a 5-point quarterfinal victory.

THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 65, MISU 60

Records: NSU 24-5, MISU 11-17

Attendance: 1111

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • Northern trailed 27-25 at the half, however a 40-point final 20 minutes pushed the Wolves to victory
  • After shooting just over 30% in the first half, the Wolves bounced back knocking down 15-of-28 (53.6%) from the floor, including six made 3-pointers
  • NSU closed out the contest shooting 42.4% from the floor, 30.3% from the 3-point line, and 71.4% from the foul line
  • Both teams recorded 31 rebounds in the game with Northern notching 11 second chance points off seven offensive boards
  • In addition, the Wolves recorded 11 assists, ten made 3-pointers, four blocks, and three steals
  • They scored 26 points in the paint and ten points off turnovers
  • Jordan Belka and Sam Masten led all five starters in double figures scoring 15 and 14 points respectively
  • Belka pulled down a double-double with ten rebounds, shooting 50.0% from the floor

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

  • Jordan Belka: 15 points, 50.0 field goal%, 10 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block
  • Sam Masten: 14 points, 54.5 field goal%, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 block
  • Jacksen Moni: 10 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks, 2 steals
  • Josh Dilling: 12 points, 3 assists, 1 steal
  • Augustin Reede: 11 points

UP NEXT

Northern State continues action in the NSIC Tournament on Monday, February 27 at 4:30 p.m. from the Sanford Pentagon. The Wolves will face the winner of Upper Iowa and Minnesota Duluth played on Sunday.

