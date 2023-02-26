NSIC QUARTERFINALS: Northern men avoid upset against Minot State
Down at half Wolves win 65-60
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:39 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It is on to the semifinals for the No. 18 Northern State University men’s basketball team. The Wolves battled with Minot State for the second straight game, coming away with a 5-point quarterfinal victory.
THE QUICK DETAILS
Final Score: NSU 65, MISU 60
Records: NSU 24-5, MISU 11-17
Attendance: 1111
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Northern trailed 27-25 at the half, however a 40-point final 20 minutes pushed the Wolves to victory
- After shooting just over 30% in the first half, the Wolves bounced back knocking down 15-of-28 (53.6%) from the floor, including six made 3-pointers
- NSU closed out the contest shooting 42.4% from the floor, 30.3% from the 3-point line, and 71.4% from the foul line
- Both teams recorded 31 rebounds in the game with Northern notching 11 second chance points off seven offensive boards
- In addition, the Wolves recorded 11 assists, ten made 3-pointers, four blocks, and three steals
- They scored 26 points in the paint and ten points off turnovers
- Jordan Belka and Sam Masten led all five starters in double figures scoring 15 and 14 points respectively
- Belka pulled down a double-double with ten rebounds, shooting 50.0% from the floor
NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS
- Jordan Belka: 15 points, 50.0 field goal%, 10 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block
- Sam Masten: 14 points, 54.5 field goal%, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 block
- Jacksen Moni: 10 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks, 2 steals
- Josh Dilling: 12 points, 3 assists, 1 steal
- Augustin Reede: 11 points
UP NEXT
Northern State continues action in the NSIC Tournament on Monday, February 27 at 4:30 p.m. from the Sanford Pentagon. The Wolves will face the winner of Upper Iowa and Minnesota Duluth played on Sunday.
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.