Pierre & Canton win State Dual Wrestling Championships

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 2023 SDHSAA State Wrestling Tournament came to a close with contrasting championships in the State Dual Tournament.

After each winning quarterfinal and semifinal duals, Pierre and Brandon Valley locked up for what proved to be an epic State A Championship. The Govs attempted to be in control against the defending dual champions, opening up a 30-14 lead after six consecutive wins, the final four via pins from Trey Lewis, Chance Carda, Gavin Stotts and Elijah Boutchee.

The Lynx came back with a pin from Navarro Schunke, a tech fall win for Brendon Oehme and another pin from Trevon Oehme to square the match at 30.

In the final two matches Pierre’s Alex Oedekoven defeated Brandon Valley’s Landon Walker 6-3 and Brandon Valley’s Aaron Tucker edged Pierre’s Lincoln Schoenhard. Tied at 33 Pierre was awarded the one point on the criteria tiebreaker of having more maximum scoring victories than Brandon Valley, picking up four pins to the Lynx three.

It is the second dual title in three years for the Govs.

There was far less drama in the B Championship with Canton going wire-to-wire to claim their third dual championship in four years by defeating Bon Homme/Avon 46-18. Six of the C-Hawks eight victories came via pin (Ashton Keller, Ayson Rice, Gavin Neu, Tanner Meyers, Traun Cook and Zach Bartels).

Click on the video viewer for highlights courtesy SD PB!

