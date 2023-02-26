Sheriff identifies those involved in fatal shooting near Sgt. Bluff, IA

UPDATE

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The people involved in a fatal shooting near Sgt. Bluff, Iowa Friday night have been identified.

The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect, who was found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, has been identified as 43-year-old Raymond Rogers of Sgt. Bluff. He was life-flighted to an Omaha hospital and is still being treated there.

The sheriff’s office also identified the two victims in the shooting.

The female victim, who had a gunshot injury, was identified as 40-year-old Ashley Rogers of Sgt. Bluff. She is still recovering from her injuries at a local hospital. According to authorities, Ashley and Raymond were “estranged spouses.”

The man that was pronounced dead at the scene was identified as 50-year-old Gerele Jones, also from Sgt. Bluff. Authorities say Ashley Rogers and Gerele Jones lived at 2169 Buchanan Avenue in rural Sgt. Bluff, which is where the incident took place.

Authorities say there was a child inside the residence at the time of the incident. Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan said during a news conference Sunday, Feb. 26, that the 12-year-old was the child of Gerele Jones. Sheehan said the 12-year-old was one of the people that called 911 after the shooting.

“He had the courage to make a phone call and give us information that was vital to us getting there quickly and any chance that anyone would have to survive this incident is due to the courage that this young boy, this young man exhibited that evening,” said Sheehan during the Sunday press conference. “I just want him to know how proud I am of him for the actions that he took that evening. And I want him to know that he did everything that he could do to help everybody that was in that home.”

Sheehan said Raymond Rogers is the only suspect in this incident and they are not looking for anybody else. He also said the investigation remains ongoing and no charges have been filed at this time.

Sheriff’s press conference regarding Sgt. Bluff shooting

In previous news coverage, law enforcement said the child found at the residence was an 11-year-old. The sheriff’s office later confirmed the child is 12 years old.

PREVIOUS

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office is holding a press conference on Sunday to provide an update on a shooting that left one person and two injured.

So far, the sheriff’s office has said the shooting happened Friday night at about 6:45 p.m. at 2169 Buchanan Avenue, located in rural Sgt. Bluff, Iowa.

According to a previous news release, deputies observed an injured person on the floor of the residence when they arrived. Deputies immediately entered the residence and rescued an 12-year-old boy from inside. While removing the boy, deputies discovered a male and a female victim, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

The release indicated the original person authorities found was suffering from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The suspect with the self-inflicted gunshot wound was transported to an Omaha hospital in critical condition. The female victim was transported to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City in critical condition. The male victim died at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office said this is an ongoing investigation and they are not looking for a suspect. The identities of those involved have not been released.

“The three people know each other, so we have to work through all of that stuff we were at the scene until late into the early morning hours this morning, detectives are still working on interviewing people which will be part of that ongoing investigation,” said Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan, when previously talking about a possible motive.

