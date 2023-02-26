Avera Medical Minute
Sully Buttes & Sioux Falls Christian roll into SoDAK 16 while Garretson edges West Central in the last minute

Region qualifiers throughout the state Girls Basketball Tournament
Sully Buttes defeats Herreid/Selby, Garretson edges West Central, Sioux Falls Christian tops Tri-Valley
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:17 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ONIDA, GARRETSON, SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Girls basketball teams across the state of South Dakota moved one step closer to making their dreams of a run at the state tournament a reality on Saturday, advancing past the regionals and into the 2023 SoDAK 16.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-Sully Buttes 49-31 victory over Herreid/Selby in Region 6A

-Garretson getting two defensive stops in the final minute to defeat West Central 44-43 in Region 3A

-In the other Region 3A qualifier came down to the last minute with Sioux Falls Christian beating up Carolina

