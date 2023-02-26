Avera Medical Minute
Tecmo Super Bowl taking place in Sioux Falls

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s been a few weeks since Super Bowl Sunday, but today you can take part in a more retro Super Bowl Experience. Baylee is joined by John Boerigter, who started the Tecmo Super Bowl in Sioux Falls seven years ago.

The event will be held in the basement of Blarney Stone Pub in downtown Sioux Falls at 2:00 p.m. There are a few different brackets you can sign up in on three different retro video game consoles.

It is free to participate; however, the event also serves as a fundraiser for the Family Visitation Center and organizers encourage participants to consider donating.

You can find them on Instagram at @TecmoSuperBowl

