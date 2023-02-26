Tournament tickets provided to schools and military members

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the Summit League Basketball Tournament beginning this Friday in Sioux Falls, the excitement is already building as the city prepares to host teams. Local organizations are helping pack the stands with some very special fans.

The Summit League tournament brings in fans from all backgrounds. Sponsors of the tournament are giving back to the community by giving tickets to hundreds of students and members of the South Dakota Air National Guard.

South Dakota Corn has been a sponsor of the Summit League tournament since 2014. Through that sponsorship, they were able to make 400 tickets available to members of the South Dakota Air National Guard to use throughout the tournament.

“This is the least we can do to show our appreciation for what the military, the National Guard have done to protect us on a daily basis in this state and around the world for that matter,” said Chad Blindauer, president of the South Dakota Corn Utilization Council. “They’re out there in harm’s way every day, so this is just a small token of appreciation to show them that we appreciate what they do for us.”

Yellow Jacket Irrigation and Landscaping, Wermerson Orthodontics, and First Premier Bank are all providing hundreds of tickets to schools around the area. Yellow Jacket has been a sponsor for a while, but this is the first year that Shane and Cindy Breen have been able to give tickets to students, which is special for Cindy in her role with the school district.

“Being able to give them this positive experience where they can go and see these opportunities beyond school and going into college. You know, it might be dance, it might be cheerleading, it might be the band, it could be the basketball; all of those opportunities for these students will be very exciting,” expressed Cindy.

“And what a great opportunity for these kids to get to go to this, see these Midwest schools play for the chance to go to the big 64 tournament, but also being able to partner with the school district to give these kids the opportunity to do this is a big thing, too,” said Shane.

Chris Wermerson was able to give tickets to kids last year and he was able to see the impact it had on them.

“They were having a good time. They were cheering,” said Wermerson. “Definitely made a difference in the atmosphere watching the games because some of those early games not as much cheering, then when you have a whole section of 600 kids, they’re just cheering for everything. So it made for a cool environment for a lot of the women’s games.”

You can be on the lookout for posters made by students around the Premier Center, and you can expect it to be loud.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.