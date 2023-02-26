Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Tournament tickets provided to schools and military members

By Parker Brown
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the Summit League Basketball Tournament beginning this Friday in Sioux Falls, the excitement is already building as the city prepares to host teams. Local organizations are helping pack the stands with some very special fans.

The Summit League tournament brings in fans from all backgrounds. Sponsors of the tournament are giving back to the community by giving tickets to hundreds of students and members of the South Dakota Air National Guard.

South Dakota Corn has been a sponsor of the Summit League tournament since 2014. Through that sponsorship, they were able to make 400 tickets available to members of the South Dakota Air National Guard to use throughout the tournament.

“This is the least we can do to show our appreciation for what the military, the National Guard have done to protect us on a daily basis in this state and around the world for that matter,” said Chad Blindauer, president of the South Dakota Corn Utilization Council. “They’re out there in harm’s way every day, so this is just a small token of appreciation to show them that we appreciate what they do for us.”

Yellow Jacket Irrigation and Landscaping, Wermerson Orthodontics, and First Premier Bank are all providing hundreds of tickets to schools around the area. Yellow Jacket has been a sponsor for a while, but this is the first year that Shane and Cindy Breen have been able to give tickets to students, which is special for Cindy in her role with the school district.

“Being able to give them this positive experience where they can go and see these opportunities beyond school and going into college. You know, it might be dance, it might be cheerleading, it might be the band, it could be the basketball; all of those opportunities for these students will be very exciting,” expressed Cindy.

“And what a great opportunity for these kids to get to go to this, see these Midwest schools play for the chance to go to the big 64 tournament, but also being able to partner with the school district to give these kids the opportunity to do this is a big thing, too,” said Shane.

Chris Wermerson was able to give tickets to kids last year and he was able to see the impact it had on them.

“They were having a good time. They were cheering,” said Wermerson. “Definitely made a difference in the atmosphere watching the games because some of those early games not as much cheering, then when you have a whole section of 600 kids, they’re just cheering for everything. So it made for a cool environment for a lot of the women’s games.”

You can be on the lookout for posters made by students around the Premier Center, and you can expect it to be loud.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Despite the demotion order in place, the city continued to approve building permit applications...
Judge rules 28-day stay for Sioux Falls mansion set for demolition
A toddler in Kentucky reportedly helped deputies find a wanted fugitive.
Toddler helps catch wanted fugitive, deputies say
Individual champions were crowned Friday night for wrestlers across South Dakota.
Individual champions crowned at SDHSAA State Wrestling Tournaments
Valhalla Cabin in this 2010 Rapid City Journal file photo.
Gov. Kristi Noem hides guest list at historic state-owned cabin in Custer State Park
A student was seen flying a Confederate flag in a school parking lot in North Carolina.
Parents angry after Confederate flag flown at high school: ‘Made me cry’

Latest News

SMSU upsets St. Cloud State
Duffy and Augustana power past Northern
Dakota State stunned in NSAA Title Game
With the Summit League Basketball Tournament beginning this Friday in Sioux Falls, the...
Tournament tickets provided to schools and military members