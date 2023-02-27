Avera Medical Minute
Augustana to host middle & high schoolers for annual jazz festival

Middle and high school bands performing for ratings and comments will perform on Monday, Feb. 27, and the competitive high school bands will perform on Tuesday, Feb. 28.(Augustana University)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Augustana University School of Music, along with 38 middle and high school bands from three states, will perform during the 48th annual Jazz on the Upper Great Plains Festival.

The Augustana Northlanders Jazz Band, Blues & Gold Jazz Combo, and Faculty Jazz Combo will take part.

The festival takes place Monday and Tuesday at Hamre Recital Hall in the Fryxell Humanities Center on Augustana’s campus.

Middle and high school bands performing for ratings and comments will perform on Monday, Feb. 27, and the competitive high school bands will perform on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

“We are so excited to host more than 800 student-musicians on campus and celebrate jazz music! It is a pleasure to share this art form with everyone and collaborate with new people,” said Augustana Professor of Jazz Studies Dr. Brian Hanegan.

Students and directors also have the opportunity to see concerts with guest artist Paige Caroleen Wroble. Wroble was the featured vocalist with the premier jazz ensemble of the U.S. Air Force, the Airmen of Note, from 2003-22. A performer well-versed in many styles and classically trained, Wroble showcases her diverse skill set as featured vocalist with the Concert Band, U.S. Air Force Band, Washington, D.C.

Schedule of Performances

Monday, Feb. 27

R Wine Bar & Kitchen | 6:30-9 p.m.

AU Faculty Jazz Combo with Guest Artist Paige Wroble | Opener: AU Blues & Gold Jazz Combo

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Hamre Recital Hall, Fryxell Humanities Center 177 | 12:15 p.m.

AU Northlanders Jazz Band with Wroble

Orpheum Theater | 7:30 p.m.

AU Northlanders Jazz Band with Wroble

To learn more about the Jazz on the Upper Great Plains Festival, visit augie.edu/JazzFestival.

