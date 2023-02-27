Coyotes sweep Summit League Indoor Track & Field Championships

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the first time in program history since joining the League the South Dakota Coyote took home both Summit League Indoor Track and Field Championship titles Sunday on the Mildred J. Hillenbrand Memorial Track inside the DakotaDome. The Coyote men earned their first indoor title since 2014-15 while the women captured back-to-back crowns.

Men’s Individual Awards

Track Championship MVP: Joseph Minor-Williams, South Dakota State

Field Championship MVP: Dominick Etherington, South Dakota State

Newcomer of the Championship: Toriano Tate, Western Illinois

Scholar of the Championship: Jacob Rodin, North Dakota State

Women’s Individual Awards

Track Championship MVP: Abrielle Jirele, South Dakota

Field Championship MVP: Grace Emineth, North Dakota State

Newcomer of the Championship: Tiffanie Magnusson, North Dakota

Scholar of the Championship: Carly Haring, South Dakota

Final Standings

The South Dakota men took home the indoor trophy with a total of 179.5 points with reigning champion South Dakota State finishing in second with 161.5 points. North Dakota State placed third with 144.5 points followed by St. Thomas (63), Western Illinois (42.5), North Dakota (34), Kansas City (29) and Oral Roberts (9).

On the women’s side, the Coyotes took their second consecutive crown with a total of 214 points. North Dakota State finished runner-up with 166 points and South Dakota State placed third with 111 points. North Dakota took fourth with 79 points while Kansas City (30), Omaha (21), St. Thomas (18), Western Illinois (12) and Oral Roberts (11) rounded out the standings.

Top Performers

For the third year in a row, a Jackrabbit walked away with the Track Championship MVP honor on the men’s side after Joseph Minor-Williams ended the championship with 20 points. The SDSU senior opened the championship with a gold medal in the 3,000m after clocking a time of 8:12.00.

During today’s competition, he collected his third consecutive 5,000m League title with a winning time of 14:27.20.

For the first time since 2017-18, South Dakota State earned the Field Championship MVP honor. Jackrabbit senior Dominick Etherington earned the honor after earning 16 points. On the first day of the championships, he earned bronze in the weight throw with a mark of 63-07 (19.38m). He carried the momentum into today as he took the shot put title after launching a winning mark of 60-08.5 (18.50m).

A Leatherneck took home the Newcomer of the Championship for the first time since 2020-21 as Toriano Tate claimed the honor with 16 points. Yesterday, the freshman won the gold medal in the long jump with a personal-best leap of 23-10.00 (7.26m). Today he finished third in the triple jump with another personal-best mark of 46-01.50 (14.06m).

USD’s Abrielle Jirele notched the women’s Track Championship MVP accolade after totaling 21 points for the champions. She opened up the championship with a fourth-place finish in the 3,000m after clocking on a time of 9:51.02. Today she closed out the championship with a pair of runner-up finishes in the mile (4:55.02) and in the 5,000m (17:03.81).

North Dakota State’s Grace Emineth was crowned the women’s Field Championship MVP after she earned 16 points during the championships. On the opening day of the championships, she took the long jump title with a leap of 19-08.75 (6.01m). To close the championships, she took third in the triple jump after registering a mark of 40-01.25 (12.22m).

Tiffanie Magnusson became the first Fighting Hawk to walk away with the Newcomer of the Championship honor after she finished with 15.5 points. In her first League championship, she took silver in the pentathlon after earning a career-high 3,814 points. She then closed out her championship appearance with a third-place finish in the long jump after leaping 19-01.25 (5.82m). Other Notable Performances

South Dakota’s Marleen Mulla defended her pole vault title after making a record-breaking, nation-leading clearance of 14-11.00 (4.55m) to take the event crown. Mulla led the charge for the Coyotes in the women’s pole vault as USD took the top seven places.

South Dakota’s Jack Durst three-peated in the high jump clearing a season-best height of 6-11 (2.11m) to win the gold medal. He led a trio of Coyotes to sweep the podium for the event. Teammate Joe Lynch finished runner-up (6-09; 2.06m) and Ethan Heitman (6-09; 2.06m) took third.

South Dakota State’s Daniel Burkhalter became the third consecutive Jackrabbit to take home the men’s mile crown. He crossed the line in 4:08.21 to take the top spot on the podium.

Jodi Lipp of North Dakota State captured her third triple jump indoor League title with a leap of 40-04.75 (12.31m) She led a group of Bison to take the top four spots in the triple jump. Jennifer Parent (40-01.50; 12.23m) took second, Grace Emineth (40-01.25; 12.22m) finished third and Daejha Moss (39-04.50; 12.00m) garnered fourth.

Jacy Pulse was the third consecutive Coyote to take home the women’s 400m title. She crossed the line in 54.48 to take first.

USD’s Dylan Kautz defended his 60m title clocking a winning time of 6.68 to take the title. He broke his previous meet record (6.68) yesterday during the prelims after crossing the finish line in 6.64. Kautz captured his second gold medal of the day after he captured the 200m title in a time of 21.56.

Kautz led a pack of Coyotes to take the top four spots in the 200m. Ken-Mark Minkovski took second (21.63), Ardell Inlay finished third (21.72) and Mark Daley tabbed fourth (21.85).

South Dakota State’s Pierre Lear defended his 60m hurdles title with a career-best time of 7.81.

North Dakota State’s Terezia Bolibruch clocks an 8.32 in the 60m hurdles to win the event and take down the previous meet record of 8.36.

Erin Kinney garnered two League crowns during the final day. Her first came in the 60m after she crossed the finish line in 7.27. She broke the meet record in the prelims yesterday, crossing the finish line in 6.64. Her second gold medal came in the 200m after she clocked a winning time of 23.96.

Reigning women’s high jump champion Danii Anglin of South Dakota defended her title. She took the event crown with a clearance of 5-10.75 (1.80m).

The Jackrabbit’s Leah Hansen won back-to-back crowns in the 5,000m. She won the League crown in a time of 17:01.17.

South Dakota’s women capped off the championship meet by capturing their third-consecutive 4x400m title. The squad of Annalee Robinson, Madison Jochum, Hannah Young and Jacy Pulse clocked a time of 3:46.59 to win the event.

Men’s Championships Won

Heptathlon: Sam May, St. Thomas | 5,189 pts

High Jump: Jack Durst, South Dakota | 6-11 (2.11m)

Triple Jump: Benjamin Owere, Kansas City | 47-07 (14.50m)

Shot Put: Dominick Etherington, South Dakota State | 60-08.50 (18.50m)

Mile: Daniel Burkhalter, South Dakota State | 4:08.21

400m: Reid Pierinski, South Dakota State | 48.76

60m: Dylan Kautz, South Dakota | 6.68

60m hurdles: Pierre Lear, South Dakota State | 7.81

800m: Jacob Rodin, North Dakota State | 1:50.30

200m: Dylan Kautz, South Dakota | 21.56

5,000m: Joseph Minor-Williams, South Dakota State | 14:27.20

4x400m relay: North Dakota State | 3:16.16

Women’s Championships Won

Triple Jump: Jodi Lipp, North Dakota State | 40-04.75 (12.31m)

Shot Put: Meredith Clark, South Dakota | 49-01 (14.96m)

Pole Vault: Marleen Mulla, South Dakota | 14-11.00 (4.55m)

High Jump: Danii Anglin, South Dakota | 5-11 (1.80m)

Mile: Ally Ryan, Kansas City | 4:53.46

400m: Jacy Pulse, South Dakota | 54.48

60m: Erin Kinney, South Dakota | 7.27

60m hurdles: Terezia Bolibruch, North Dakota State | 8.32

800m: Deborah Mazzei, Oral Roberts | 2:11.94

200m: Erin Kinney, South Dakota | 23.96

5,000m: Leah Hansen, South Dakota State | 17:01.17

4x400m relay: South Dakota | 3:46.59

