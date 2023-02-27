Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of former U.S. Senator Abourezk

James Abourezk
James Abourezk(MGN and U.S. Senate)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff statewide on Friday in honor of former U.S. Senator James Abourezk.

He served in the United States Senate from 1973-1979 and was the first Arab American Senator in American history.

“Senator Abourezk was a trailblazer in South Dakota and for our nation,” said Gov. Noem. “His passion for the state showed through his hard work throughout his life. He will be greatly missed, and we are praying for peace and comfort for his family and those who loved him.”

A private family service will take place, and Senator Abourezk will be buried at Black Hills National Cemetery on Friday.

James Abourezk’s background

Senator Abourezk was born in Wood, South Dakota, and grew up on the Rosebud Indian Reservation. He went on to serve in the U.S. Navy before and during the Korean War.

Following his military service, Senator Abourezk earned a degree in civil engineering from the South Dakota School of Mines and a J.D. from the University of South Dakota School of Law.

He served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1971-1973 before he was elected to the U.S. Senate, where he served as the first chair of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Despite the demotion order in place, the city continued to approve building permit applications...
Judge rules 28-day stay for Sioux Falls mansion set for demolition
A toddler in Kentucky reportedly helped deputies find a wanted fugitive.
Toddler helps catch wanted fugitive, deputies say
Jennifer Slaight-Hansen, an Aberdeen native, was selected to be the next Chair of the South...
South Dakota Democrats select new party leadership
The world’s largest 501 dart tournament wrapped up on Saturday at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall in...
Largest dart tournament in the world takes place in Sioux Falls
One year ago, JDRF South Dakota was a one person operation. Now there is a group of people...
JDRF South Dakota grateful as community answers call for help

Latest News

A summertime favorite returns this summer. After a two-year absence, we’re bringing back...
Fridays on the Plaza dates set; Sign up underway for musicians & food trucks
The South Dakota State Capitol at sunrise.
Senate Tax Committee passes .3% sales tax reduction to Appropriations Committee-with a catch
Police Lights
SFPD gain custody of suspect wanted for aggravated assault and burglary
The awards will be presented as part of the Women in Business event on March 21 at the Sioux...
SME Sioux Falls names 84 nominees for 2023 Women of Excellence Awards