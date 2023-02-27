Avera Medical Minute
A foggy Monday & warming South Dakota

SD
SD(Dakota News Now)
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have a Dense Fog Advisory in effect across most of the region until 10 a.m. Visibility will be less than a mile for most of the area, but we should see the fog and clouds break heading into this afternoon. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s. The wind will pick up with gusts around 30 mph.

Our next chance for light snow arrives Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday. Minor accumulations of 1-3″ look possible at this time with the best chances across northern South Dakota. Wind gusts will be around 30 mph so we could have a little blowing snow. Stay tuned for updates to the forecast! Highs Tuesday will be in the 20s and 30s.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, we’ll see temperatures dip down into the teens and 20s for highs by Thursday. Friday will be slightly warmer with upper 20s and low 30s returning for most. By the weekend, highs will be back in the low to mid 30s.

