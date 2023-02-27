Avera Medical Minute
Fridays on the Plaza dates set; Sign up underway for musicians & food trucks

A summertime favorite returns this summer. After a two-year absence, we're bringing back Fridays on the Plaza.
A summertime favorite returns this summer. After a two-year absence, we’re bringing back Fridays on the Plaza.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:58 AM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Summer is right around the corner.

And that means the return of Fridays on the Plaza.

This summer will mark the 5th season for the popular summertime event.

Each Friday from May 26 until September 1, Dakota News Now will host musicians from across the region. They will perform during the lunch hour in the 12th Street Plaza outside the Dakota News Now studio in downtown Sioux Falls.

Some of Sioux Falls’ best food trucks will also be on hand to serve lunch.

If you or someone you know would like to perform during Fridays on the Plaza, or if you’d like to bring a food truck downtown for the event, email us at fridays@dakotanewsnow.com.

