John ‘Jack’ Billion passes away at 83

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - John Billion, who went by Jack, passed away with his family by his side, reads his obituary.

John Billion ran for South Dakota Governor in 2006, representing the Democratic Party. He also served in the South Dakota House of Representatives from 1993 to 1997.

Billion passed away at Avera McKennenan Hospital on Feb. 25. He was 83 years old.

