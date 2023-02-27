Comedian Kevin James coming to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Washington Pavilion is among the stops for Kevin James’ Irregardless Tour.

James will perform at the Washington Pavilion on Sept. 24, 2023, at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 3. Tickets can be purchased at washingtonpavilion.org and pepperentertainment.com.

About Kevin James

Kevin James is a producer, writer, actor, and comedian known for stand-up comedy and appearances in movies such as “Hitch,” “Grown Ups,” and “Paul Blart: Mall Cop.” He starred in and executive produced the Emmy-nominated series “The King of Queens.”

