Matters of the State: Tax cut showdown; Amendment changes; Secrets of Valhalla

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we take a closer look at which tax cut survived a showdown with state lawmakers in Pierre.

Statehouse reporter Austin Goss breaks down why lawmakers went the direction they did. He also shares the latest on the drama over a State Senator that was suspended last month and looks ahead to the penultimate week of the 2023 legislative session.

Rep. Liz May (R-Kyle) joins the program for a conversation on her bill that would make changes to the initiated amendment process in South Dakota.

And South Dakota News Watch investigative reporter Stu Whitney discusses his latest report into the hidden guest list for a state-owned cabin that’s been used by South Dakota governors for several administrations.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY, and 10 a.m. on KOTA.

Valhalla Cabin in this 2010 Rapid City Journal file photo.
Gov. Kristi Noem hides guest list at historic state-owned cabin in Custer State Park

