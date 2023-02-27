Avera Medical Minute
Musician of the Month: Danica Michaels

Our Musician of the Month says Sioux Falls has become an incredible spot to launch her country...
Our Musician of the Month says Sioux Falls has become an incredible spot to launch her country music career.(Dakota News Now Staff)
By Sam Wright
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Danica Michaels knew at a very young age that music would be a big part of her life. Beginning in kindergarten and all the way through college, Michaels kept that dream alive. After graduating from Sioux Falls Washington High School, she studied music at the University of Northwestern in Roseville, Minnesota. “I studied opera. I knew that wasn’t the genre I wanted to do, but it was very good training,” Michaels said. It was not the genre she thought would launch her music career, but it did help sharpen her skills.

After a five-year stint in Las Vegas, she felt a calling to come home and return to her roots in country music. Sioux Falls has also become a great place to nurture almost any music career with new venues and opportunities to perform. “I kind of think I had to experience something to realize what I had was really good,” she said. “It’s given me the opportunity to really practice and maybe prepare myself for something bigger.”

You could say she has been practicing and preparing for something bigger by trying to master guitar. After about six months of practice, she has been able to perform at a few shows already. “I’m not perfect,” she said, “It really just comes down to being disciplined and rehearsing. You see so many writers that will just get up there with the guitar and their voice and it’s really inspiring to get to that level where it’s just you and the guitar and you can just carry your own show.”

Danica Michaels playing guitar during a performance.
Her new single, “Dodged a Bullet”, is one song you will hear as her performances pick up in the warmer months. While new opportunities have opened up such as opening for national acts, she thinks Sioux Falls can be home forever. “If I’m able to tour and do mini tours throughout the U.S. and just be a part of different shows, I’m open to it,” Michaels said. You can keep track of when she is performing on her professional page.

