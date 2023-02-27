Names released in Lincoln County fatal crash

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Harrisburg woman has been identified as the person who died last week in a two-vehicle crash northeast of Harrisburg.

The crash occurred just before 7 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, at the intersection of 271st Street and 476th Avenue, two miles northeast of Harrisburg, South Dakota.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2022 Kia Seltos was northbound on 476th Avenue when the driver failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection of 271st Street. The Kia collided with a 2019 Lexus ES 350 which was westbound on 271st Street.

The driver of the Kia, 60-year-old Vicki Lingor of Harrisburg, died as a result of her injuries. Her seatbelt use is under investigation.

The driver of the Lexus, 52-year-old Lori Gross of Harrisburg, experienced serious non-life-threatening injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

Both drivers were transported by ambulance to a Sioux Falls hospital.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

