Nebraska State Patrol SWAT Team arrests man after standoff in Lyons

LYONS, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was arrested after allegedly barricading himself in a home.

The Nebraska State Patrol was called to a house at roughly 5:20 p.m. Saturday near State and Main Street in Lyons, a small town north of Omaha.

According to the State Patrol, troopers were told that the Burt County Sheriff’s Office and Lyons Police were on the scene, and an armed, barricaded suspect was inside the home.

The incident allegedly followed a domestic disturbance being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office.

After hours of attempting to negotiate, the NSP SWAT Team was called in. Around midnight the SWAT Team entered the home and arrested the suspect without further incident.

The Nebraska State Patrol identified the suspect as 61-year-old Chris Garrett. He was arrested for making terroristic threats and additional charges are pending.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.