NSAA CHAMPIONSHIP: Mayville State women stun two-time defending champion Dakota State

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota State’s bid for a third straight North Star Womens Basketball Tournament Championship came to an end in stunning fashion.

Now the Trojans will have to rely on the NAIA Selection Committee to see if they’ll make third straight appearance in the national tournament.

After scoring the game’s first seven points in the first 1:10, #24 Dakota State went flat and managed just 18 points the rest of the half in their NSAA Tourament Title Game with Mayville State. The Comets heated up, building a 20 point lead and holding off Dakota State’s second half charge to win 66-52 and earn the conference’s automatic bid to the NAIA National Tournament.

Elsie Aslesen led the Trojans with 11 points and Savannah Walsdorf added ten points.

MSU was led by Jordan Zrust’s 22 points and also got 16 from Erin Walcker and 10 from Jes Mertens.

DSU trailed 42-25 at half and would go on to shoot just 35 precent (20-56) for the game. Despite that the Trojans made a furious fourth quarter rally, three times trimming the Mayville lead to four, yet they were unable to get any closer.

At 25-6 overall Dakota State will await to see if they get an at-large into the NAIA National Tournament. Selections will be announced on Thursday night at 6:00 PM.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights.

