Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

NSIC TOURNAMENT: Aislinn Duffy & Augustana power past Northern

Vikings advance to NSIC Semifinals 78-67
Viking women top Wolves in NSIC Tournament
By Zach Borg and Halston Evans
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Augustana women’s basketball team defeated the Wolves of Northern State, 78-67, during the NSIC Quarterfinals in the Sanford Pentagon Sunday. The Vikings advance their record to 25-4 continuing on a three game win streak. Northern State ends its NSIC season with an 18-12 overall record.

Aislinn Duffy recorded her 24th career double-double and 12th this season. Duffy collected 18 rebounds, which ties the NSIC tournament record.

Duffy declared her dominance early in the paint seeing two back-to-back trips to the charity stripe in the first two minutes of the period. She continued controlling the ball through connecting on back-to-back 3-pointers at the midway point of the first half ending the period with 10 points and seven rebounds. The Vikings out scored the Wolves 20-12 in the first period.

Northern State caught its stride in the second quarter connecting on 8-of-17 (.471) from the paint while holding the Vikings to 4-of-20 (.200). The Wolves opened the period with a 6-0 run from a traditional 3-point play and a shot behind the arc. NSU closed within one point at the half to trail 31-30 behind the Vikings.

At the half, Augustana was led in scoring by Duffy with 17 points to lead all scorers. Duffy also led the Vikings in rebounds with 11. Lauren Sees led the squad in assists with two.

The third quarter was an old fashioned shootout. Augustana connected on 7-of-13 (.538) to garner 20 points in the third period. NSU connected on 6-of-15 (.400) for 15 points. Duffy picked up a 5-0 run in the middle of the third period sparking a four point lead. Aby Phipps closed out the quarter with a 4-0 run spreading a six point advantage over the Wolves.

The Vikings found their spark in the fourth period seeing a 10-0 run within the first three minutes of the quarter. Jennifer Aadland connected on a 5-0 sprint, followed by Michaela Jewett in the same fashion. The Wolves tried to claw their way back within 10 points but AU never lost momentum.

Overall, Augustana was led by Duffy with 27 points and 18 rebounds while tying with three Vikings with four assists. Sees was second in scoring with 15 points and second in rebounds with five.

Up NextThe Vikings will take on the No. 1 seed Minnesota Duluth at 11 a.m. tomorrow in the Sanford Pentagon. The winner of tomorrow’s contest advances to the NSIC Tournament finals Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Despite the demotion order in place, the city continued to approve building permit applications...
Judge rules 28-day stay for Sioux Falls mansion set for demolition
A toddler in Kentucky reportedly helped deputies find a wanted fugitive.
Toddler helps catch wanted fugitive, deputies say
Individual champions were crowned Friday night for wrestlers across South Dakota.
Individual champions crowned at SDHSAA State Wrestling Tournaments
Valhalla Cabin in this 2010 Rapid City Journal file photo.
Gov. Kristi Noem hides guest list at historic state-owned cabin in Custer State Park
A student was seen flying a Confederate flag in a school parking lot in North Carolina.
Parents angry after Confederate flag flown at high school: ‘Made me cry’

Latest News

Southwest Minnesota State celebrates their NSIC Quarterfinal win over St. Cloud State
NSIC TOURNAMENT: Fourth quarter stampede leads to Mustangs upsetting St. Cloud State
Mayville State stuns top seed Dakota State in the NSAA Womens Basketball Tournament Championship
NSAA CHAMPIONSHIP: Mayville State women stun two-time defending champion Dakota State
Garretson celebrates their region qualifier win over West Central
Sully Buttes & Sioux Falls Christian roll into SoDAK 16 while Garretson edges West Central in the last minute
SDHSAA Class B Dual Championships
Pierre & Canton win State Dual Wrestling Championships