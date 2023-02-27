NSIC TOURNAMENT: Aislinn Duffy & Augustana power past Northern

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Augustana women’s basketball team defeated the Wolves of Northern State, 78-67, during the NSIC Quarterfinals in the Sanford Pentagon Sunday. The Vikings advance their record to 25-4 continuing on a three game win streak. Northern State ends its NSIC season with an 18-12 overall record.

Aislinn Duffy recorded her 24th career double-double and 12th this season. Duffy collected 18 rebounds, which ties the NSIC tournament record.

Duffy declared her dominance early in the paint seeing two back-to-back trips to the charity stripe in the first two minutes of the period. She continued controlling the ball through connecting on back-to-back 3-pointers at the midway point of the first half ending the period with 10 points and seven rebounds. The Vikings out scored the Wolves 20-12 in the first period.

Northern State caught its stride in the second quarter connecting on 8-of-17 (.471) from the paint while holding the Vikings to 4-of-20 (.200). The Wolves opened the period with a 6-0 run from a traditional 3-point play and a shot behind the arc. NSU closed within one point at the half to trail 31-30 behind the Vikings.

At the half, Augustana was led in scoring by Duffy with 17 points to lead all scorers. Duffy also led the Vikings in rebounds with 11. Lauren Sees led the squad in assists with two.

The third quarter was an old fashioned shootout. Augustana connected on 7-of-13 (.538) to garner 20 points in the third period. NSU connected on 6-of-15 (.400) for 15 points. Duffy picked up a 5-0 run in the middle of the third period sparking a four point lead. Aby Phipps closed out the quarter with a 4-0 run spreading a six point advantage over the Wolves.

The Vikings found their spark in the fourth period seeing a 10-0 run within the first three minutes of the quarter. Jennifer Aadland connected on a 5-0 sprint, followed by Michaela Jewett in the same fashion. The Wolves tried to claw their way back within 10 points but AU never lost momentum.

Overall, Augustana was led by Duffy with 27 points and 18 rebounds while tying with three Vikings with four assists. Sees was second in scoring with 15 points and second in rebounds with five.

Up NextThe Vikings will take on the No. 1 seed Minnesota Duluth at 11 a.m. tomorrow in the Sanford Pentagon. The winner of tomorrow’s contest advances to the NSIC Tournament finals Tuesday at 4 p.m.

