NSIC TOURNAMENT: MSU-Moorhead bursts Sioux Falls’ bubble

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sitting one back out of a playoff spot, ninth, in the latest Central Region rankings, perhaps more team in the NSIC Tournament had more to gain by making an NSIC Tournament run the the Sioux Falls Cougar men.

Unfortunately Minnesota State Moorhead and 11 consecutive missed shots over the game’s first 7:05 rather quickly burst USF’s postseason bubble.

The Cougars never recovered from their slow offensive start or Moorhead’s 22-0 run to open the game and were defeated 76-56 in the quarterfinals of the 2023 NSIC Mens Basketball Tournament at the Sanford Pentagon.

The loss will likely end USF’s season at 19-11. The top eight teams in the ranking make the Central Regional and, barring massive shakeups in front of them, the Coo likely won’t be able to move up and in from ninth having been eliminated by the fifth ranked Dragons.

Playing with an assortment of injuries that had kept him out in the previous two and a half games, senior Matt Cartwright led the Cougars with 23 points in what could be his final game in a Sioux Falls’ uniform.

MSU-Moorhead had four players in double figures led by Jacob Beeninga’s game-high 24 points.

We’ll have highlights posted to this recap shortly.

