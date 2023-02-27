Pierre woman sentenced for First-Degree Manslaughter

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley and Hughes County State’s Attorney Jessica LaMie announced Monday that 39-year-old Miranda Ann Henry of Pierre, aka Crystal Pumpkinseed, has been sentenced to 75 years in prison for pleading guilty to First-Degree Manslaughter in the 2022 stabbing death of Christopher Mexican.

Henry was sentenced Monday in Hughes County Circuit Court.

“The resolution of this case is a result of outstanding teamwork between our office, Hughes County State’s Attorney Jessica LaMie, and local law enforcement,” said Attorney General Jackley. “This cooperative effort by law enforcement has made our state safer and brought justice for the Mexican family.”

Mexican was stabbed by Henry during an incident on Feb. 8, 2022, in a Pierre motel.

“This was a heinous, violent crime,” said State’s Attorney LaMie. “Mr. Mexican was stabbed numerous times by the defendant.”

The case was investigated by the Pierre Police Department, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, and the state Forensic Lab. It was prosecuted by Amanda Miiler and Brent Kempema, both from the Attorney General’s Office; and Hughes County State’s Attorney Jessica LaMie.

