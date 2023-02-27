Avera Medical Minute
Senate Tax Committee passes .3% sales tax reduction to Appropriations Committee-with a catch

The South Dakota State Capitol at sunrise.
The South Dakota State Capitol at sunrise.
By Todd Epp
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (SDBA) – A South Dakota Senate committee favorably recommends reducing the state’s sales tax to the Senate Appropriations Committee from 4.5 to 4.2%--with a catch.

On a 6 to 0 vote, the Senate Taxation Committee sends the amended bill to eliminate the tax decrease on June 30, 2025.

Amendment supporters said this was for a couple of reasons.

First, they say they think an initiated measure eliminating the state sales tax on groceries will pass in 2024.

Second, regardless if the initiated measure passes, they want to ensure the tax reduction on the broad group of goods and services is sustainable.

Amendment sponsors said they brought the measure because of concerns by Senate Republican leadership.

HB 1137′s sponsor, Republican Rep. Chris Karr from Sioux Falls, did not support the amendment in his testimony.

“I was consulted, but I wouldn’t consider it (the amendment) friendly,” Rep. Karr said. “I think we could reduce it all the way (to 4.0%).”

Some of Rep. Karr’s Senate colleagues had a different point of view.

“Do we trust future legislators to do the right thing?” Republican Sen. Al Novstrup (nove-strup) from Aberdeen asked. “Yes, but this (the amendment) also appears to be good tax policy.”

Republican Sen. Joshua Klumb of Mitchell said the amendment is prudent.

“If the sales tax on food passes, we can’t afford that,” Sen. Klumb said. “If we go into a recession, it’s the same situation. If things look good, future legislators can remove the sunset.”

Supporters say reducing .3% in the overall state sales tax would save taxpayers about $104 million annually.

The measure now goes to the Senate Appropriation Committee with a do-pass recommendation.

