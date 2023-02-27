Avera Medical Minute
SFPD gain custody of suspect wanted for aggravated assault and burglary

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police recovered multiple firearms and arrested a suspect believed to be involved in a burglary and aggravated assault incident from earlier this month.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said on Feb. 17 suspect tried to push his way into a home and threatened someone with a gun. As the suspect left, gunshots were heard; however, officers found no damage to the house. Clemens said the victim knew the suspect.

Authorities identified the suspect and issued a warrant for aggravated assault and burglary on Feb. 23, carrying a $100,000 cash bond.

Clemens said on Saturday, around 8:30-9 p.m., an officer saw the suspect walking in central Sioux Falls, and 28-year-old Tyrone Appleton from Sioux Falls was arrested on that warrant. After an investigation, officers issued a search warrant for a residence in central Sioux Falls. Since a weapon had been fired in the original incident, the SWAT team was called to assist out of an abundance of caution, Clemens said.

In the residence, detectives found a magazine to a gun and some ammunition, which led to another search warrant to a trailer in northwest Sioux Falls. Three guns were discovered in the latter property, which police believe to be linked back to the original incident.

