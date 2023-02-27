SFPD: Suspect arrives at dealership in stolen car during investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a suspect believed to be involved in a robbery and vandalism incident at the Billion Chevrolet in western Sioux Falls- arrived on the scene in the stolen car during the investigation.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says a suspect broke into the Billion Chevrolet in western Sioux Falls at some point on Saturday night. Employees contacted the police around 11 a.m. on Sunday after finding several damaged cars in the showroom, windows broken, and offices rifled through. As officers were investigating the incident, a truck that had been discovered missing pulled into the lot. A man exited the stolen car, and officers found multiple keys to other vehicles in his possession.

Clifton Americanhorse, 56, from Sioux Falls, was charged with third-degree robbery, grand theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property, and intentional damage.

Officers are investigating the situation and do not know if anyone else was involved in the incident.

